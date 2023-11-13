Umar Gul Likely to Become Pakistan’s New Bowling Coach

Pakistan’s bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has officially parted ways with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), opening the door for former pacer Umar Gul to potentially take on the role of bowling coach for the upcoming Australia tour.

According to the details, PCB has officially announced that Morkel has stepped down from his role as the bowling coach for the men’s team. The former South African fast bowler had taken on the position with the Pakistan team in June of this year.

During a recent interview with a local sports channel, Umar Gul expressed his readiness for any opportunity that the PCB might offer him, stating that it would be an honor.

Umar Gul said, “I have not been approached by the PCB, so far. However, it will be an honor for me to work with the Pakistan team again.”

It should be noted that Umar Gul also served as an interim coach during Morkel’s absence in the recent series against Afghanistan.

The development follows Pakistan’s unsatisfactory performance in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. Morkel’s arrival coincided with the team’s struggle, as the Pakistani bowling unit was not living up to expectations and underperforming when he joined late.