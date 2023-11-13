PM Kakar Stresses Use of Modern Technology to Improve Taxation System

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Monday directed the concerned authorities to formulate and present a comprehensive strategy, based on input from all the stakeholders, to improve the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The premier, chairing a meeting to review measures for improving the FBR’s performance, said the utilization of modern technology was inevitable to improve the country’s taxation system.

The meeting was briefed on the measures to widen the tax net and digitization of the taxation system. The participants also discussed different proposals aimed at restructuring the FBR.

Kakar said that the revenue collection was the backbone of the national economy. He told the meeting that various measures had been taken recently to curb smuggling, though it required more hard work to achieve the desired results.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, FBR Chairman, Federal Finance Secretary, and other senior officers attended the meeting.