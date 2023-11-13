Saudi Arabia Fans Welcome Their Football Team in Style Ahead of Pakistan Clash [Video]

Saudi Arabia’s football team entered Al-Hasa City, Saudi Arabia yesterday in preparation for their match against Pakistan. They were given a warm welcome by the supporters as the fans torched red flames when they entered the premises of Al-Fateh Stadium.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan play each other on 16th November 2023 in Al-Hasa City. This will be the inaugural match for both teams in the 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Saudi Arabia is coached by Premier League-winning coach Roberto Mancini, while Pakistan is coached by a British coach who has the honor of taking India from 173rd to 97th rank in FIFA World Rankings, he goes by the name of ‘Stephen Constantine’.

Last month, Constantine became the first coach to take Pakistan through to the 2nd round of a FIFA World Cup qualifier, for the first time in their history.

In a social media post by Al-Fateh Sports Club (SC), the audience got to see the visuals of the Saudi team being welcomed by the supporters. In the later stages of the video, we can see Mancini and Saudi Arabia assistant coach Yaya Toure (3-time English Premier League winner) dancing to the traditional Arabic beats as they get ready to face the South Asian green shirts.

Check it out: