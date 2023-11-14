Even YouTube Premium Users Are Getting Ads Now

YouTube is desperately trying to raise its ad revenue as evidenced by its recent global crackdown against ad blockers. But it turns out that you can’t escape the ads even if you pay for YouTube Premium, as pointed out by a Reddit user.

The Redditor points out that even if you’re subscribed to YouTube Premium, you might see some ads still. This defeats the whole purpose of paying for an “ad-free experience”.

YouTube says that Premium provides an “interruption-free” experience for ads that appear during, before, or after videos. This also includes search ads, overlay ads, third-party banner ads, and more. However, you may still see some other ads.

Here is how the YouTube support page explains it:

You may still see branding or promotions embedded in the content by the creator, as well as promotional links, shelves, and features in and around the content that are added or enabled by the creator. These links, shelves, and features could be for their website, merchandise, membership to their channel, event tickets, or other related destinations that they are promoting.

YouTube’s approach to managing the mentioned ads may differ from users’ previous experiences, but it can be confidently stated that ad blockers are no longer effective. The platform has faced challenges in its practices for detecting and countering ad blockers.

It is also worth mentioning that the ads in Premium may not be the same for everyone. Some users are not seeing any ads at all while some can see advertisements here and there. It also depends on the user’s region as ads are not served with the same frequency everywhere.