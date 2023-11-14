HBL and Nutshell to Co-Host 7th Edition of THE FUTURE SUMMIT on November 15 and 16

Nutshell Group and HBL are jointly hosting the 7th Edition of THE FUTURE SUMMIT (TFS), powered by Unity Foods Limited, in strategic partnership with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), and CORPORATE PAKISTAN GROUP, on November 15 & 16, 2023, at a local hotel.

The theme for this edition is ‘The Big Picture’ – speakers and panelists will include industry experts, thought leaders and innovators, who will deliberate on the evolving global landscape of economy, sustainability, technology, and human development.

The discussions and keynotes will reveal insights into emerging trends, disruptive technologies, and strategic investment avenues. With 70 global leaders converging at the Summit, TFS is set to transcend boundaries, foster collaboration, and help shape future trends. ‘The Big Picture’ is not just a conference; it is a collective endeavor to unravel the complexities of today’s global dynamics and sculpt a resilient and prosperous tomorrow.

TFS will host a stellar lineup of speakers, including Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue; Mohammad Ali, Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy, Power & Petroleum; Dr. Umar Saif, Caretaker Federal Minister for IT, Telecom, Science & Technology; Mohammad Younus Dagha, Minister for Revenue, Industries & Commerce, Sindh; H. E. Jane Marriott, CMG, OBE, High Commissioner of UK in Pakistan; Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO, HBL; Farrukh Amin, CEO, Unity Foods Limited; Amir Paracha, President, Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI); Lasha Tabidze, Global Chief Digital Officer, VEON; Dana Al Salem, Global Tech Entrepreneur, Investor & Innovation Expert; Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (2016- 2019); and Maj Gen Shahid Nazir, HI (M), Director General Strategic Projects, Pakistan Army.

Previous editions of TFS have contributed significantly to showcasing Pakistan’s potential to an international audience. Pakistan has a lot to benefit from a concerted approach, and TFS is essentially a proponent of a collaborative framework, which brings together thought leaders from across the globe for the shared purpose of a sustainable world.

Nutshell Group’s initiative to host business summits across different domains and sectors over the years has garnered significant international acclaim from government bodies, corporate entities, private and public sectors, and civil society. With the objective of broadening the reach and enhancing the impact, the Nutshell Group intends to extend its scope to the regional level in the upcoming years.

Other speakers include:

Dr. Ishrat Husain, N.I, H.I, Author, Economist, former Federal Minster & Governor, State Bank of Pakistan; Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, CEO, Al Meezan Investment Management; Syed Amir Ali, Deputy CEO, Meezan Bank Limited; Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank Limited; Zeeshan Sheikh, Country Manager Pakistan & Afghanistan, International Finance Corporation; Asif Peer, Chief Executive Officer, Systems Limited; Fatima Asad-Said, Chief Executive Officer, Abacus; Dr. Amjad Waheed, Chief Executive Officer, NBP Funds; Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Iraq & Afghanistan; Bruno Olierhoek, Founder & CEO, Ubuntu Advisory & Consultancy; Naz Khan, Principal Country Officer, International Finance Corporation Pakistan; Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, Chief Executive Officer, K-Electric Limited; Asif Jooma, Chief Executive Officer, Lucky Core Industries; Umar Ahsan Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Dawlance; Amir Shehzad, Director, Unity Foods Limited; Talha Khan, Executive Director, Pakistan Environment Trust; Sajjeed Aslam, Partner, Spectreco LLC, USA; Rizwan Diwan, Director, Gatron Industries & Executive Director, Novatex Limited; Saira Awan Malik, President, TCS Pvt Limited; Sami A. Wahid, Managing Director, Mondelez Pakistan Limited; Nadir Salar Qureshi, Chief Investment Officer, Engro Corporation; Ahmed Khan Bozai, Managing Director & City Country Officer, Citibank; Sidra Iqbal, Broadcast Journalist & Positive Change Activist; Ron Thomas, Managing Director, Strategy Focus Group, USA & UAE; William Bao Bean, General Partner, SOSV & Managing Director, Orbit Startups; Nathan Sivagananathan, Partner, Taprobane Seafoods (Pvt) Limited & Co-Founder, Orbital Energy Pte Limited; Konstantin Makarov, Senior Executive Officer, StratLink, Middle East & Africa & Adviser Vantuyl Companies & Roth Capital Markets; Sam Lee, Founder & CEO, Blockchain Global Limited, Australia; Nixon Chang, Founder & Managing Director, Camloy International Limited; Douglas Corley, Founder, DHB Global & Chief Executive Officer, Alaunius Technologies; Bob Ferguson, Senior Communications Coach, Xecofy Limited, UK; Paul Papadimitriou, Founder, Intelligencr, London; Global Keynote Speaker & Futurist; Dr. Rehan Al Taji, Founder & CEO, PXDX FZ LLC, UAE and Co-Founder, Gabriel Jobs, KSA; Abdul Haseeb, Managing Director, TMC; M. Haroon Qassim, Managing Director, PharmEvo & Shield Corporation; Dr. Anum Jawed Akhai, Chief Growth Officer, Martin Dow Group; Shabnam Mohammad, Chief Executive Officer, Black Mountain Consulting; Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, Oxford University Press; Michael Foley, Investor, Board Member & Thought Leader; Martijn Aslander, Technology Philosopher, International Speaker & Founder, DigitaleFitheid.nl; Zarrar Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL Group; Prof. Francis Davis, Professor of Public Policy and Communities, University of Birmingham; Sagheer Mufti, Chief Operating Officer, HBL; Basir Shamsie, President & CEO, JS Bank Limited; Michael Hartmann, Founding Partner, RH Consulting; Sara Koslinska, Co-Founder & Board Member, Limitless; Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited; Jahanzeb Khan, Chief Executive Officer, FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited; Abdul Qadir Memon, Chairman, Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited; Tara Love Perry, Author, Speaker & Self-Sustainability Pioneer; Prof. Mark Turrell, Associate Professor Global Strategy, Hult International Business School & CEO, Orcasci, UK;; Arif Habib, Chairman, Arif Habib Corporation; Dr. Zeelaf Munir, Managing Director & CEO, English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt) Limited; Maheen Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, InfraZamin Pakistan; Farrukh Khan, CEO & Managing Director, Pakistan Stock Exchange; Ehsan Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Business Council; and Dr. Moeed W. Yousaf, Vice Chancellor, Beaconhouse National University.