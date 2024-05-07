Apple May Launch iPhone Slim Next Year: Rumors

Although the launch of Apple’s iPhone 16 series is still several months away, rumors are already surfacing about the iPhone 17 series, which is expected to debut in the fall of next year.

An investor note from Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Securities, suggests that the iPhone 17 lineup will feature a new design and include a smaller version of the Dynamic Island.

Screen Sizes

According to the analyst, the iPhone 17 lineup will include the usual vanilla iPhone, the Pro, and a Pro Max, but a new iPhone Slim, meant to replace the iPhone 16 Plus. He also mentioned screen sizes for each: the iPhone 17 will have a 6.1-inch screen, the Pro will have a slightly bigger 6.3-inch panel, and the Pro Max will be sized at 6.9 inches. The iPhone 17 Slim, expected to be the skinniest of the bunch, is said to come with a tall 6.6-inch display.

Once again, the Pro Max variant should come with a titanium frame while all the cheaper models will stick with aluminum for their sides. The analyst says the design of all four phones will become “more complex”, but did not reveal what this means.

RAM Upgrade

All four iPhone 17 models will get a RAM bump, at least compared to the current iPhone 15 generation. The iPhone 17 and 17 Slim should have 8 GB of RAM (up from 6 GB) while the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have 12 GB (up from 8 GB). The standard and Slim phones will be powered by either the A18 or A19 chip, but the Pro siblings will take it up a notch with the A19 Pro.

However, ahead of the iPhone 17, the iPhone 16 family is expected to standardize 8 GB RAM across the board before the iPhone 17 makes a jump to 12 GB.

Better Front Camera

It is reported that all four iPhone 17 models will feature 24 MP front-facing cameras, an upgrade from the current 12 MP cameras.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also rumored to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, setting it apart from the other three models, which will retain the current design of this feature. This positions the Pro Max as Apple’s ultra-premium model for next year.

The reduction in the size of the Dynamic Island is expected to be enabled by a new “metalens” technology, which will significantly shrink the Face ID sensor.