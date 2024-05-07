PMD Predicts Temperature Rise and Weekend Rainstorms

The Meteorological Office has indicated that the daytime temperatures are expected to increase due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere, especially in the southern half of the country. A westerly wave is expected to enter the western parts of the country on May 10th (evening/night) and is likely to affect the northern parts on May 11th. As a result of this weather system:

Balochistan: Daytime temperatures are expected to be 3-5°C above normal from May 8th to May 10th. Rain, dust storms, or thunderstorms are expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Qilla Saifullah, Kohlu, and Mastung on May 10th (evening/night) and May 11th. Dust storms or thunderstorms are also anticipated in Kharan, Chagi, and Panjgur during this period.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Daytime temperatures are likely to be 2-3°C above normal from May 8th to May 10th. Rain, dust storms, or thunderstorms are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, and Kurram from May 10th (night) to May 12th (morning). Hailstorms are also expected in isolated areas during this period.

Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir: Daytime temperatures are expected to be 3-5°C above normal from May 8th to May 10th. Rain, wind, or thunderstorms are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) and Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) on May 11th and May 12th.

Punjab/Islamabad: Daytime temperatures are expected to be 3-5°C above normal from May 8th to May 10th. Rain, dust storms, or thunderstorms are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan, and Sahiwal from May 10th (night) to May 12th. Meanwhile, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar on May 10th and May 11th. Hailstorms are also expected in isolated areas during this period.

Sindh: Daytime temperatures are expected to be 3-5°C above normal from May 8th to May 10th. Dust, thunderstorms, or rain are expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro, and Sanghar on May 10th (night) and May 11th.

Possible Impacts and Advisories:

Farmers are advised to manage crop watering and wheat harvesting accordingly.

The general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

Windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning may affect daily routines, standing crops, and loose structures such as electric poles, vehicles, and solar panels during the period.

Soaring temperatures are expected to decrease during the wet days.

Note: All concerned authorities are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to avoid any adverse situations during the forecast period.

For the latest weather updates, please visit: https://www.pmd.gov.pk/en/