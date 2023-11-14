Honor X50i+ Launched as One of The Lightest Phones of 2023

Published Nov 14, 2023

Honor unveiled its latest smartphone on Monday, the X50i+, featuring a 108 MP main camera, a lightweight design, and an attractive price point.

Honor X50i+ centers around a 6.7” AMOLED display boasting 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. Notably, the phone sports an 8MP selfie camera housed within an oval cutout—a unique touch by Honor, creating a distinctive appearance.

Remarkably thin at just 6.78mm and weighing a mere 166 grams, the X50i+ stands out as one of the lightest smartphones released in 2023.

Powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 6080 chipset, the device is paired with 12 GB RAM and offers storage options of 256 GB or 512 GB. Out of the box, the X50i+ runs on MagicOS 7.2, layered atop Android 13.

While the camera design features an intriguing flattened circle, the sensors within the Honor X50i+ are relatively standard, comprising a 108MP main camera with an f/1.75 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor.

It houses a 4,500 mAh battery and supports a modest 33W charging speed.

The Honor X50i+ is offered in China in four color options—Powder Gold and Light Blue with sparkling details, as well as Black and Green with plain panels. Pricing starts at $220 for the 256 GB version and goes up to $245 for the 512 GB variant.

Honor X50i+ Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali G57 MC2
  • OS: Android 13, Magic OS 7.2
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.7″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution, 90Hz, 2000 nits peak brightness
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 12 GB
    • Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Dual): 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF
      2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
    • Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
  • Colors: Black, Green, Blue, Pink
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 4,500 mAh, 33W fast charging
  • Price: $220

