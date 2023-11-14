Honor X50i+ Launched as One of The Lightest Phones of 2023

Honor unveiled its latest smartphone on Monday, the X50i+, featuring a 108 MP main camera, a lightweight design, and an attractive price point.
Honor X50i+ centers around a 6.7” AMOLED display boasting 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. Notably, the phone sports an 8MP selfie camera housed within an oval cutout—a unique touch by Honor, creating a distinctive appearance.
Remarkably thin at just 6.78mm and weighing a mere 166 grams, the X50i+ stands out as one of the lightest smartphones released in 2023.
Powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 6080 chipset, the device is paired with 12 GB RAM and offers storage options of 256 GB or 512 GB. Out of the box, the X50i+ runs on MagicOS 7.2, layered atop Android 13.
While the camera design features an intriguing flattened circle, the sensors within the Honor X50i+ are relatively standard, comprising a 108MP main camera with an f/1.75 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor.
It houses a 4,500 mAh battery and supports a modest 33W charging speed.
The Honor X50i+ is offered in China in four color options—Powder Gold and Light Blue with sparkling details, as well as Black and Green with plain panels. Pricing starts at $220 for the 256 GB version and goes up to $245 for the 512 GB variant.
Honor X50i+ Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6080
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali G57 MC2
- OS: Android 13, Magic OS 7.2
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.7″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution, 90Hz, 2000 nits peak brightness
- Memory:
- RAM: 12 GB
- Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
- Colors: Black, Green, Blue, Pink
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 4,500 mAh, 33W fast charging
- Price: $220