Honor X9b Launched With 120Hz AMOLED, 108MP Camera, and 5800 mAh Battery

With minimal fanfare or an official announcement, Honor’s Saudi Arabia division quietly introduced the brand’s latest midrange offering on its website. The Honor X9b serves as a successor to the previously launched Honor X9a in January and brings comprehensive updates.
The X9b features a curved 6.78-inch AMOLED display boasting a 1,200 x 2,652 px resolution and a high 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
On the rear, you’ll find a 108MP primary camera, accompanied by a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. Meanwhile, a 16MP front-facing camera is discreetly placed within a punch-hole cutout on the front.
On the software front, the device is powered by MagicOS 7.2, built upon Android 13. It is equipped with a substantial 5,800 mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 35W.
The Honor X9b will be available in three colors: Sunrise Orange, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green. However, specific information regarding pricing and availability remains unconfirmed at this time.
Honor X9b Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Adreno 710
- OS: Android 13, Magic UI 7.2
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.78″ AMOLED with 1220 x 2652 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1B colors
- Memory:
- RAM: 12 GB
- Internal: 256 GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Quad): 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF
5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
- Front: 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide)
- Colors: Sunrise Orange, Midnight Black, Emerald Green
- Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
- Battery: 5,800 mAh, 35W fast charging
- Price: N/A