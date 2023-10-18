Honor Play 8T Launched With Massive Battery and 256 GB Storage for Only $150

Honor has introduced a new budget device to its home market in China called the Play 8T. Specifications-wise, the phone is nearly identical to the Honor Play 50 Plus that came out earlier this month.

The Honor Play 8T boasts a 6.8-inch IPS LCD offering a 1080p resolution and a brightness of up to 850 nits. The rear design of the phone exhibits a distinctive textured surface, creating interplays of light and shadow. For security, the device is equipped with a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the Play 8T is powered by the Dimensity 6080 chipset, complemented by up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, an additional 8 GB of virtual RAM, and a capacious 256 GB of storage. It comes pre-installed with Magic OS 7.2, based on Android 13.

Regarding its camera capabilities, the Honor Play8T boasts a 50MP primary lens along with a 2MP auxiliary camera. On the front side, it features an 8MP selfie camera.

It houses a sizable 6,000 mAh battery, promising longevity and extended usage. According to the manufacturer, once the Play 8T is fully charged, it can deliver an impressive 123 hours of music playback, 10 hours of gaming, or 55 hours of talk time. The phone also supports 35W fast charging.

Honor Play 8T has a starting price of only $150 in China for the 8 GB/12 GB model. The 12 GB variant will go for $178 and the phone will be available in black, silver, and green.

Honor Play 8T Specifications