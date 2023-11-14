Pakistan Football Federation Announces to Partner With Saudi Arabia and Bring Major Changes

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) chairperson, Haroon Malik, has informed the football stakeholders about the ‘Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)’ about to be signed between PFF and Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF). According to Malik, it is an extensive document that will include a number of topics.

PFF will be provided with the ‘My SAFF’ application/software which will enable country-wide football clubs to communicate efficiently with PFF. The clubs can raise questions, and suggestions, inform about player transfers, etc. through the application. It will help in organizational development for PFF, while also providing support for grassroots and women’s football and player development.

The MoU will assist PFF in the upcoming training camps of the national, U-23, U-19, U-16 and women’s football. It will lead to assistance for Pakistan-based coaches, as they will get to know the expertise of SAFF.

Pakistan will face Saudi Arabia in their inaugural match of the 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The match will be played on 16th November 2023, at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, Al-Hasa City. According to Pakistan Standard Time, the match will start at 9 PM.