Vivo X100 Launched With MediaTek’s Most Powerful Chip Yet

Vivo’s flagship X100 series has just become official in China, introducing two new phones: the X100 and the X100 Pro.

These devices also mark the debut of MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 chipset and boast impressive camera capabilities, particularly with the X100 Pro featuring a Zeiss APO 100mm equivalent periscope lens.

Design and Display

Both X100 models sport curved 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED displays, offering a resolution of 1260p, 10-bit colors, and a versatile 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. The displays can reach a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and incorporate 2,160Hz PWM dimming for enhanced eye protection.

Additionally, these screens feature built-in fingerprint readers and front-facing cameras situated within punch-hole cutouts. Both phones have IP68 water and dust resistance.

Internals and Software

As mentioned earlier, the two phones are powered by MediaTek’s new flagship SoC, the Dimensity 9300 which brings hardware-level ray tracing as well as generative AI capabilities. This can be paired with up to a sizable 16 GB of LPDDR5T RAM and 1 GB UFS 4.0 memory.

The Chinese variants will boast Origin OS 4 while the international models will go for Funtouch 14 OS.

Cameras

The X100 Pro is equipped with three 50MP shooters centered around a 1-inch type Sony IMX989 main sensor. Notably, the X100 Pro stands out with the inclusion of the world’s first Zeiss APO-certified mobile telephoto lens with features like apochromatic correction, which promises enhanced clarity and reduced fringing at contrast edges.

The third camera module features a 15mm equivalent ultrawide lens with an f/2.0 aperture. All three lenses come with a T* lens coating, boasting a 50% reduction in reflectivity compared to the previous Vivo X90 series.

The X100 opts for a proprietary 50MP IMX920 main sensor (with an f/1.57 aperture), accompanied by a 64MP telephoto lens featuring a 1/2” sensor, 3x zoom capability, and optical image stabilization (OIS). Completing the trio of rear cameras is a 50MP ultrawide lens equivalent to a 15mm focal length. Notably, all three cameras on the X100 are coated with T* lens coating for improved optical performance.

Both phones have the same 32MP front-facing shooter.

Battery and Pricing

In terms of battery capacity, Vivo X100 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery featuring 120W fast charging capabilities. On the other hand, X100 Pro houses a slightly larger 5,400 mAh battery, supporting 100W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

Both Vivo X100 and X100 Pro are available in black, white, blue, and orange color options. The X100 starts at $548 for the 12/256 GB configuration and reaches up to $700 for the variant with 16 GB LPDDR5T RAM and 1 TB storage.

As for the X100 Pro, it begins at $685 for the 12/256 GB configuration and goes up to $823 for the version with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage.

Specifications