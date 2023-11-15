Cold Spell Predicted for Upper Parts of Pakistan

The upper parts of the country are likely to experience cold weather over the next 24 hours, as per the prediction of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD in its weather forecast for the next 24 hours revealed that the mercury is expected to drop in the upper parts of Pakistan. However, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Furthermore, some parts of Punjab, upper Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may also experience smog.

Following is the weather forecast across the country for today and tomorrow:

Weather will remain cold and dry in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad on Wednesday and Thursday.

Most parts of Balochistan will experience dry weather conditions, however, the mercury will drop in the northern region today. Tomorrow, the northern areas of the province are forecasted to experience cloudy weather.