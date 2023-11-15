HBL and the Bank of China Sign an MoU on Strategic Cooperation to Enhance Regional Trade

Published Nov 15, 2023

HBL and the Bank of China (BOC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Strategic Cooperation at the BOC headquarters in Beijing, China. Liu Jin, Vice Chairman & President – Bank of China, Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman – HBL, and Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL represented their respective institutions.

The signing of the strategic cooperation memorandum signifies HBL and BOC’s commitment to drive economic empowerment and regional connectivity. The cooperation between HBL and BOC will facilitate seamless trade opportunities, benefiting businesses in South Asia, Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa.

Both the organizations will also work to deepen strategic cooperation in the areas of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), technology, and training.

Bank of China is a premier bank in China with presence in over 60 markets around the world while HBL serves over 15 global markets with dedicated China desks and branches in Beijing and Urumqi.

>