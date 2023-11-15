Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s Record of Most ODI Centuries

In the ongoing World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand, Virat Kohli created history as he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most ODI centuries.

Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI hundred which helped him break the record of the great Sachin Tendulkar, who had 49 centuries in ODIs.

Kohli, who is regarded as one of the finest batters in cricketing history, took on the attack to Kiwi bowlers. Kohli smashed nine boundaries and two sixes as he scored a magnificent century.

The 35-year-old eventually lost his wicket on 117 off 113 balls as the crowd celebrated the amazing milestone.

Meanwhile, India is batting dominantly, aiming to score over 400 runs. It has been a tough day for the Black Cap bowlers, as all of them have struggled with the Indian batsmen consistently sending the ball out of the park. They are currently batting on 341 with 5 overs to spare.