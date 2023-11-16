All You Need to Know About Redmi Note 13R Pro

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Nov 16, 2023 | 4:44 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Now that the main lineup of Redmi Note 13 phones is out, it’s time to look forward to other models with increasingly confusing names. One such phone would be the Note 13R Pro, which has just appeared on the China Telecom listing.

There is no official confirmation from Xiaomi yet, but the listing reveals that the phone is set to launch in China next week on November 20.

Display and Cameras

The listing also talks about several key specifications. Redmi Note 13R Pro will boast a 6.67-inch OLED display delivering a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera, while its rear panel showcases a 108MP primary lens and a 2MP auxiliary lens.

ALSO READ

Internals

Internally, the Redmi Note 13R Pro will be powered by the MediaTek MT6833P, likely the Dimensity 6080 chipset. It is set to offer substantial memory with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage. For those seeking additional storage options, the Note 13R Pro will feature a microSD card slot.

Battery and Software

Redmi Note 13R Pro is set to accommodate a sizable 5,000 mAh battery, and its 3C certification has confirmed the inclusion of 33W fast charging capability. It will boot MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and will have a fingerprint sensor on the side.

ALSO READ

Pricing and Colors

Available exclusively in a 12 GB+256 GB configuration, the Redmi Note 13R Pro is anticipated to carry a price tag of $275, according to the China Telecom listing. Users will be able to select from a range of appealing colors, including Midnight Black, Time Blue, and Morning Light Gold.

Since the launch date is only a few days, we will probably hear official word from Xiaomi very soon.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Usman Peerzada Reveals That He Eloped With Samina Peerzada at the Age of 21
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA’s Major Operation Against Illegal Construction in Housing Schemes
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>