All You Need to Know About Redmi Note 13R Pro

Now that the main lineup of Redmi Note 13 phones is out, it’s time to look forward to other models with increasingly confusing names. One such phone would be the Note 13R Pro, which has just appeared on the China Telecom listing.

There is no official confirmation from Xiaomi yet, but the listing reveals that the phone is set to launch in China next week on November 20.

Display and Cameras

The listing also talks about several key specifications. Redmi Note 13R Pro will boast a 6.67-inch OLED display delivering a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera, while its rear panel showcases a 108MP primary lens and a 2MP auxiliary lens.

Internals

Internally, the Redmi Note 13R Pro will be powered by the MediaTek MT6833P, likely the Dimensity 6080 chipset. It is set to offer substantial memory with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage. For those seeking additional storage options, the Note 13R Pro will feature a microSD card slot.

Battery and Software

Redmi Note 13R Pro is set to accommodate a sizable 5,000 mAh battery, and its 3C certification has confirmed the inclusion of 33W fast charging capability. It will boot MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and will have a fingerprint sensor on the side.

Pricing and Colors

Available exclusively in a 12 GB+256 GB configuration, the Redmi Note 13R Pro is anticipated to carry a price tag of $275, according to the China Telecom listing. Users will be able to select from a range of appealing colors, including Midnight Black, Time Blue, and Morning Light Gold.

Since the launch date is only a few days, we will probably hear official word from Xiaomi very soon.