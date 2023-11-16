Mohammad Hasnain Shares Promising Update on His Recovery

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain is making progress in his fitness recovery and is quickly overcoming his injury. He is continuing with a graded rehab program to ensure a swift and effective recovery.

According to the details, Mohammad Hasanin shared a recovery update on his progress by posting a video on the social media platform X. He mentioned that he is making good progress and is currently following a graded rehab program.

Allhumdullilah making good progress , continuing with a graded rehab programme . Progressing to plyometrics and running .@javedmughalMsc pic.twitter.com/GllpWQRDP3 — Mohammad Hasnain (@MHasnainPak) November 15, 2023

In a video, Hasnain demonstrates rapid recovery and advances in plyometrics and running, indicating a positive sign for his comeback to the Pakistan team.

It should be noted that the 23-year-old fast bowler suffered an ankle injury during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in August and has been sidelined since.

After traveling from Sri Lanka to England, he underwent an MRI, which indicated the fast bowler needed ankle rehabilitation. The rehabilitation process commenced on September 13 in England.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hasnain, along with Naseem Shah and Ihsanullah, is among the three injured Pakistan pacers currently undergoing recovery from their injuries.