Here’s Babar Azam Record as All-Format Captain of Pakistan

Babar Azam has stepped down from the role of captaincy across formats after writing a vacillating yet cherished chapter of Pakistan cricket.

Babar Azam has drawn the curtain over his tenure of captaincy across all formats after Pakistan’s underwhelming performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Seeing the performance of the team across formats, Babar Azam has left behind a mixed legacy. In Tests, he led the team in 20 matches, securing 10 victories, suffering 6 losses, and settling for 4 draws.

The ODI arena saw him captain in 43 games, clinching 26 wins while facing 16 defeats. It was the shortest format which saw the greatest success rate under Babar Azam’s leadership. His T20I captaincy, spanning 71 matches, resulted in 42 wins, 23 losses, and 6 no results.

Matches Wins Losses Draws – N/R Win Percentage Tests 20 10 6 4 50% ODIs 43 26 16 1 60.46% T2oIs 71 42 23 6 59.15%

Babar Azam’s tenure boasted notable achievements, including a T20 World Cup Final appearance in 2022, a T20 World Cup Semi-final in 2021, reaching the Asia Cup Final, and attaining the pinnacle of ODI rankings. A historic moment occurred under his leadership as Pakistan triumphed over India for the first time in a World Cup.

As Babar Azam steps down, cricket enthusiasts reflect on a captaincy marked by highs and lows, acknowledging his contributions to Pakistan’s cricketing journey.