Pakistani Fans Shower Their Love on Football Team After Saudi Arabia Clash [Video]

Pakistan men’s football team faced Saudi Arabia in the 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, Al-Hasa City yesterday.

Although Pakistan lost the match 0-4, there were a sizable amount of Pakistani supporters present. The total attendance was approximately 11,000 people, of which the majority were Saudi supporters, but post-match there were some Pakistani supporters who showed support to the team despite the loss.

The supporters can be seen taking selfies and pictures with the national stars. National team captain Otis Khan, center-back Abdullah Iqbal, and winger Abdul Samad Arshad can be seen in the video interacting with the fans. The supporters and players are having small talk and clicking memories that they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives.

There are many Pakistanis who live in Saudi Arabia. They have gone to the Middle East in order to help themselves financially, so it is a big thing for the national side players that such people decided to make time out of their jobs and come watch the Pakistan match.

Pakistan faces Tajikistan’s national side next. The 2nd match of the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier will be played at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad on 21st November 2023. The match will begin at 2 PM (Pakistan time) and will be broadcasted on Pakistan Television (PTV) Sports.