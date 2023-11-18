PIA Announces 20 Percent Discount For Students

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced an exclusive offer for students on the occasion of International Students Day. The national flag carrier announced that students can avail a 20 percent discount with an 80 kg luggage allowance on its flights to China.

It is pertinent to mention that the PIA operates a weekly flight every Sunday on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route.

In addition to the 20 percent discount on tickets, students may be granted increased baggage allowance when traveling between Pakistan and China. In August this year, the national flag carrier resumed its weekly flight to China.

After incurring massive financial losses due to the unavailability of fuel, PIA has been introducing different offers to attract passengers. Earlier, the airlines had announced a 15% discount on tickets for passengers flying from Toronto to Pakistan.

Additionally, ticket prices for Umrah had also been slashed by up to Rs. 6,000 just two weeks ago.