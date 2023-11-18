PIA Announces 20 Percent Discount For Students

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 18, 2023 | 4:56 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced an exclusive offer for students on the occasion of International Students Day. The national flag carrier announced that students can avail a 20 percent discount with an 80 kg luggage allowance on its flights to China.

It is pertinent to mention that the PIA operates a weekly flight every Sunday on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route.

In addition to the 20 percent discount on tickets, students may be granted increased baggage allowance when traveling between Pakistan and China. In August this year, the national flag carrier resumed its weekly flight to China.

After incurring massive financial losses due to the unavailability of fuel, PIA has been introducing different offers to attract passengers. Earlier, the airlines had announced a 15% discount on tickets for passengers flying from Toronto to Pakistan.

Additionally, ticket prices for Umrah had also been slashed by up to Rs. 6,000 just two weeks ago.

Arsalan Khattak

    • lens

    Sana Javed Radiates Sheer Elegance in Gold Lehenga Choli
    Read more in lens

    proproperty

    RDA’s Major Operation Against Illegal Construction in Housing Schemes
    Read more in proproperty
    Get Alerts

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    WhatsApp Channel
    close
    >