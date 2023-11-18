Transgender Community Will Participate in General Elections 2024

The transgender community has announced that it will be taking part in the upcoming general elections, scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024.

In a press conference on Friday at the Karachi Press Club, the representatives of the transgender community – Bindia Rana, Dr. Meereb Awan, and Shehzadi Rai – announced that trans people will be contesting the next general elections.

Furthermore, they have also announced the Moorat March at Frere Hall, Karachi on Nov 19 to demand basic rights, such as the right to inheritance. Shehzadi Rai said that trans people are subjected to violence in the name of honor.

The trans community leaders also highlighted the lack of job opportunities for them, urging them to put an end to policies that disrespect the trans people. Additionally, they also demanded the government exclude discriminatory practices against transgender individuals from the law.

Moreover, the government of Sindh was also called out during the presser over its failure to provide jobs to the trans community as per the allocated quota.

According to Bindia Rana, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has stopped issuing X identity cards. Talking about the Moorat March, Dr Meerab said that it will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm on November 19 and urged everyone to participate in it.