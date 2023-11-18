Another Former Cricketer to Get Major Role in PCB

Pakistan men’s cricket team star batter Younis Khan is set to be given a major role in the development of the junior team. He had a meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee (MC) Chairperson Zaka Ashraf this past week, where a talk was held regarding his role. Khan and Ashraf, both are overseas so the talks haven’t materialized as of yet.

Khan is Pakistan’s most successful Test-match batter. During his 17-year-long Test career, he amassed 10,099 runs at an average of 52.05, which includes 34 centuries. He scored a career-best 313 runs against Sri Lanka at the National Stadium, Karachi in 2009.

Khan’s primary focus will be to nurture and polish the young talent. According to sources, another star batter Mohmmad Yousaf will be assigned the U-19 cricket team.

Pakistan U-19 team will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to play in the 2023 ACC U19 Asia Cup, which will begin on 8 December 2023.

Fast bowler Sohail Tanvir has already been assigned the task of chief selector for the national junior cricket team. He will announce the squad for the U19 Asia Cup, as well as the 2024 ICC U19 World Cup in Sri Lanka, which begins on 13 January 2024.