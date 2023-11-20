Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Watch Pakistani Midfielder Having a Comic Moment Mid-Match

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Nov 20, 2023 | 6:08 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan men’s football team midfielder Rahis Nabi was caught in a comic moment with Saudi Arabia’s defender Ali Al-Boleahi when the two were marking each other for a corner kick.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s number #8 had his arms out while defending Saudi Arabia’s number #5, and it was at that time that Boleahi opened his arms as well to hug Nabi.

This was probably the only comic moment from the match, as Pakistan conceded 3 goals in the second half to lose the match 0-4. The encounter at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, Al-Hasa was going well at 2-0 after 90 minutes, but it was during the second-half stoppage time that Pakistan conceded 2 more goals to lose comprehensively.

Pakistan’s midfielder Shayak Dost received a yellow card in the initial stages of the match, and this resulted in him getting a suspension from the next match.

ALSO READ

Pakistan face Tajikistan up next. The match will be played tomorrow 21 November 2023 at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad at 2 PM (Pakistan time).

Pakistan will need to go with a few changes as midfielder Dost is suspended and his replacement is hard to find.

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>