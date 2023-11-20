Watch Pakistani Midfielder Having a Comic Moment Mid-Match

Pakistan men’s football team midfielder Rahis Nabi was caught in a comic moment with Saudi Arabia’s defender Ali Al-Boleahi when the two were marking each other for a corner kick.

Bromance in the Saudi Arabia vs Pakistan matchpic.twitter.com/6OxlBiYbvf — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 19, 2023

Pakistan’s number #8 had his arms out while defending Saudi Arabia’s number #5, and it was at that time that Boleahi opened his arms as well to hug Nabi.

This was probably the only comic moment from the match, as Pakistan conceded 3 goals in the second half to lose the match 0-4. The encounter at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium, Al-Hasa was going well at 2-0 after 90 minutes, but it was during the second-half stoppage time that Pakistan conceded 2 more goals to lose comprehensively.

Pakistan’s midfielder Shayak Dost received a yellow card in the initial stages of the match, and this resulted in him getting a suspension from the next match.

Pakistan face Tajikistan up next. The match will be played tomorrow 21 November 2023 at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad at 2 PM (Pakistan time).

Pakistan will need to go with a few changes as midfielder Dost is suspended and his replacement is hard to find.