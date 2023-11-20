How to Buy Tickets for Pakistan Vs. Tajikistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Pakistan men’s football team will face Tajikistan in the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers tomorrow, 21 November 2023. The match will take place at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad at 2 PM (Pakistan time).

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) recently struck a deal with Pakistan Television (PTV) Sports, which will now broadcast the match for the Pakistani audience. For the audience within the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the tickets for the match are being sold on Bookme.pk website and mobile application.

ALSO READ Tajikistan Football Team Receives Warm Welcome in Islamabad Ahead of Match Against Pakistan

Here is a step-by-step process to buy tickets:

Go to “bookme.pk/events/fifa-world-cup-2026-qualifiers-round-2“ Selected the category of ticket: Premium A, B or First-Class A, B. (Premier tickets cost 500 Pakistani rupees PKR; First-class cost 250 PKR) Press continue and enter your details on the next web page. Details such as name, gender, CNIC, contact number, etc. Check event details (check 5 PKR service fee as well) Pay within 8 minutes through debit/master card, Easypasia, Jazz Cash, Stripe, etc. Get a ticket soft-copy on your email account Show the soft copy at the venue entrance and get access to your seat!

One advantage of a soft copy is, that you aren’t using paper which is an eco-friendly decision on your behalf.

The second option is to buy the ticket on the spot. You can reach Jinnah Stadium timely, and get a hard copy of the ticket after paying the price. You will get a paper-based ticket which can be kept as a memento after the match.

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Team Reaches Islamabad, Ready to Face Tajikistan on 21 November

Pakistan is ranked 193rd in the FIFA World Rankings, while Tajikistan is 109th. Pakistan lost to Saudi Arabia in their previous encounter, while Tajikistan drew against Jordan at their home ground in Dushanbe.