Indian Superfan Dies Due to Crushing World Cup Final Loss Against Australia

A superfan of the Indian cricket team died of a heart attack after India lost the final of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup to Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on 19 November 2023.

Patrick Cummins, captain of the Australian men’s cricket team became the 4th Aussie to lift the ODI World Cup trophy. He joined the league of Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting (2), and Michael Clarke.

After winning the toss, Australia elected to field first. India had a bright start, scoring 80 runs in the first 10 overs. Their rail lost its track as they lost consistent wickets and were finally bowled out for 240. Their top-scorer was Lokesh Rahul, who scored 66 runs at a paltry striker rate of 61.68. Mitchell Starc took 3 wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins took 2 each.

Australia chased the target easily within 43 overs. Their innings was heavily influenced by opener Travis Head’s 137-run masterclass. Middle-order batter Marnus Labuschagne scored a steady half-century to support him.

Jyothi Kumar Yadav was a 35-year-old software engineer residing in Durgasamudram. He became upset after seeing Australia’s historic chase in the 2nd inning, and Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s emotions played the spoilsport for him. He collapsed on the floor and was quickly rushed to the nearby Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital. Upon arrival, he was declared dead.

One further incident occurred in West Bengal, where a man committed suicide due to India’s loss in the World Cup final.