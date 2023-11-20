Pick Order for PSL 9’s Draft Revealed

Preparations are ramping up for PSL 9, having now finalised the Pick Order for the Player Draft. Quetta Gladiators will make the first pick in the Pakistan Super League 2024 Player Draft. Karachi Kings and two-time champions Islamabad United will have the second and third picks.

The fourth and fifth picks will be done by Peshawar Zalmi and last season’s runners-up Multan Sultans respectively while winners of the past two editions Lahore Qalandars will finish the first round with the sixth pick.

The selection order for the first round for the Platinum category is determined by the inverse order of the previous season’s standings. In order to make the Pick Order more equitable, a different franchise shall occupy the first pick in the first round of each category. Quetta Gladiators will begin the Platinum picks, Karachi Kings will have the first Diamond pick, Peshawar Zalmi will have the opening Gold pick, Multan Sultans will have the first pick in the Silver category, Islamabad United will pick the first player in Emerging category and Lahore Qalandars will have the first Supplementary pick.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has previously opened the registration window for foreign players. The flagship event is tentatively scheduled from 8 February to 24 March, 2024.

Franchisees will now submit relegation requests for players before finalising retentions. Following the floating of relegation requests, all teams have the chance to match the player’s base category. If the player’s base category is not matched, they may be relegated to a category below their base category.

The PSL 9 Draft is tentatively scheduled to take place in mid-December, immediately following the conclusion of the National T20.