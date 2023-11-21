Lucky Cement Completes Biggest Share Buyback in PSX History

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 21, 2023 | 2:32 pm
Lucky Cement Tank

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Lucky Cement Limited (PSX: LUCK) has completed the buyback of over 20.3 million (20,375,000) ordinary shares, representing approximately 6.50 percent of the issued and paid-up capital of the Company, the cement maker informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The transaction is the largest share buyback of PSX and constitutes approximately 6.5 percent of the current issued and paid-up share capital of LUCK, with a face value of Rs. 632.6 per share.

The buyback size is estimated at a value of Rs. 12.89 billion.

ALSO READ

“The purchased Shares shall be canceled in accordance with applicable laws and Members’ approval. Accordingly, in accordance with Regulation 7(2) of the Regulations, the purchase period stands closed/completed on Monday, November 20, 2023,” the stock filing added.

The principal activity of the Company is the manufacturing and marketing of cement.

At the time of filing, LUCK’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 695.99, up 2.09 percent with a turnover of 263,013 shares on Tuesday.

ProPK Staff

lens

Shakira Strikes A Deal In Spanish Tax Fraud Case To Avoid Prison
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA’s Major Operation Against Illegal Construction in Housing Schemes
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>