Zainab Alert App “Reintroduced” by PM Kakar During Children’s Day

On Monday, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar reintroduced the Zainab Alert, Response, and Recovery App (ZARRA), enabling citizens to promptly report missing children. Note that the app was originally launched in 2020, this isn’t a new app by any means and the government loves to “launch” the same apps again and again.

The prime minister introduced the application during an event commemorating Universal Children’s Day, celebrated under the theme “For every child, every right,” as a reaffirmation of our commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of children.

The Zainab Alert app is designed for reporting cases of missing and abducted children. It allows users to upload a photo of the missing child, furnish details about the circumstances of the disappearance, and share the alert with others.

Integrated with all police stations nationwide, the app also enables users to monitor the investigation’s progress and receive updates on the status of the missing child.

During the event, Prime Minister Kakar affirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring comprehensive development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity, and security for all children. This commitment aligns with the principles outlined in the “UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

The caretaker prime minister emphasized that children are the most valuable asset of any nation and serve as the sole guarantee for its future prosperity. Additionally, he reiterated the government’s unwavering dedication to the well-being and safety of children.

He emphasized the importance of both government and non-governmental organizations, as well as society as a whole, contributing to the noble cause of protecting children’s rights and ensuring a secure and prosperous future for them.

Acknowledging the efforts of the National Commission on the Rights for Children (NCRC) and the Ministry of Human Rights in launching the Zainab Alert App, he underscored that it was a collaborative initiative involving all stakeholders.

The Zainab Alert app is available on the Google Play Store.