Microsoft Confirms Windows Phone Link Support for Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus

Linking your Oppo or OnePlus phone with a Windows PC is going to become a lot easier soon thanks to official Phone Link support. This was announced at the Oppo Developers Conference that took place over the past few days.

Previously restricted to specific Samsung and Honor devices, along with the Surface Duo, this feature is now expanding its compatibility. Microsoft has confirmed that certain devices from the OnePlus, Oppo Find, Oppo Reno, and Realme series will now be included in the supported devices.

Phone Link can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Once downloaded and set up, it can be used to control your smartphone from a Windows PC and view and respond to messages. navigate through apps, transfer files between the two devices with a simple drag and drop, and more.

Phone Link on Android needs to be synced with the Link to Windows application on the Windows PC for pairing. Once both applications are installed, connecting the devices becomes a straightforward process. It works with Windows 10 and 11 computers.

It’s worth noting that only Oppo devices running Color OS 14, which is the latest software release from Oppo are currently compatible with Phone Link. However, this will expand to include OxygenOS 14 and Realme UI 5.0 phones once the independent brands OnePlus and Realme launch their flagship devices.

In short, only the latest flagships from the three Chinese OEMs will work with Phone Link initially. It will gradually become available on older and cheaper phones such as ColorOS 14, OxygenOS 14, and Realme UI 5.0 roll out to more devices in the future.

ALSO READ Oppo Launches Color OS 14, Unveils When and Which Devices Will Get It

What’s interesting is that Vivo also comes under the same umbrella of companies as OnePlus and Oppo as part of BBK Electronics, but was not included in the announcement. There is a chance that Vivo phones will also get Phone Link support in the future, but there is no confirmation for now.