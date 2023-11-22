Cadbury Dairy Milk Collaborates with PCB and Khelo Kricket to Empower Women Cricketers

Cricket stands as one of the strongest binding forces in our nation’s fabric. The increasing number of young women eager to showcase their cricketing talent has not gone unnoticed.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Pakistan has embarked on a groundbreaking partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Khelo Kricket to support female cricketers in the country.

In line with the brand’s purpose of goodness and generosity, Cadbury Dairy Milk has committed to supporting women cricketers as an Associate Sponsor, aiming to inspire the next generation of female cricketers in Pakistan by shedding a brighter and more equitable spotlight on the National Women’s Cricket Team. Customized packs were created, each featuring star players from Pakistan’s Women Cricket Team not just as players but as beacons of aspiration.

To bolster support for women cricketers, Cadbury Dairy Milk has launched the “Get in the Game” campaign, targeting the parents of these sportswomen. The campaign aims to create a powerful and thought-provoking narrative, emphasizing the significance of parent support for female participation in cricket.

Sami Wahid, Managing Director, Mondelez Pakistan, shared his sentiments, Stating: “For me, the most significant factor is the empowerment of genuinely talented young sportswomen who have all the potential to make a mark globally. I could not be happier to carry on the legacy of equitable opportunities that Mondelez identifies with. Cadbury Dairy Milk’s ‘Get in The Game’ is a wave of change, a surge of inspiration, and a bright new future for our young girls.”

The scholarship program, introduced by Cadbury Dairy Milk Pakistan, will be executed by Khelo Kricket. It will be rolled out in Karachi, Lahore, and the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, with the primary goal of providing a level playing field for aspiring women cricketers in Pakistan.

The response has been overwhelming; the brand has received over 1700 entries from girls interested in applying for the scholarship program, providing insights into its mechanics and benefits.

This pioneering partnership between Cadbury Dairy Milk, PCB, and Khelo Kricket is a significant step towards fostering gender equality and nurturing talent in women’s cricket. It is poised to make a lasting impact by empowering women cricketers to contribute to the growth of cricket in Pakistan and highlighting the country’s potential for equitable opportunities in sports.