ICC Introduces Stop Clock for Men’s ODIs and T20Is

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to implement a stop-clock trial in men’s ODI and T20I cricket to monitor the duration between overs from December 2023 to April 2024.

In a statement issued by the ICC on Tuesday, it was announced that the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) has approved the implementation of a trial stop clock in men’s ODI and T20I cricket, scheduled to run from December 2023 to April 2024. This clock will be employed to manage and control the duration taken between overs.

The ICC has taken an active approach to revising and enhancing the rules of cricket to elevate the safety, fairness, and entertainment aspects of the sport.

These changes are implemented following comprehensive discussions and recommendations from diverse committees, and they are subsequently applied across various formats of the game.

ICC stated in a release, “If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a 5-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an innings.”

The ICC also endorsed modifications to pitch and outfield monitoring regulations. According to the statement, there will be a simplification of the criteria used to assess a pitch, and the threshold for a venue to potentially lose its international status will be raised from five demerit points to six demerit points within five years.