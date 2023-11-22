OpenAI Confirms Sam Altman is Coming Back as CEO

Sam Altman, the former chief of OpenAI, is all set to make a comeback to lead the company, now under the oversight of a new board.

This announcement comes after a period of speculation and unrest within the prominent artificial intelligence startup located in Silicon Valley.

In a significant turnaround, Altman, who was dismissed by OpenAI’s board of directors last week, is slated to reassume control of the high-profile AI startup, as revealed by the company late on Tuesday in California.

As part of an “agreement in principle,” he will operate under the guidance of a newly appointed board of directors. This board will initially include Bret Taylor, the former chief executive of Salesforce, serving as chair, along with Larry Summers, the former US Treasury secretary, and Adam D’Angelo, who is both an existing member of the OpenAI board and the chief executive of Quora.

Since this is going to be an “initial” board, it will most likely see some changes in the future.

Sam Altman has posted his statement on X about returning to OpenAI:

I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when I decided to join Microsoft on Sunday evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. With the new board and with Satya’s support, I’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI, and building on our strong partnership with Microsoft.

Alongside Altman, Greg Brockman, who was serving as the president and chairman at OpenAI will also be returning to the company. OpenAI had removed him from the board during Altman’s ouster and Brockman quit OpenAI shortly after the announcement.

