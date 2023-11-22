Shahid Afridi Reacts to Haris Rauf’s Absence from Test Series

Shahid Afridi has expressed his bewilderment over Haris Rauf’s decision to not participate in Test series against Australia despite constant requests from the management.

“Haris Rauf wasted the opportunity and he should have travelled to Australia with the Pakistan team. Strangely, the player is refusing to be added to the squad despite requests from the Director of Cricket and Chief Selector,” said Afridi.

Shahid Afridi’s statement underscored the broader context of national duty, stating that players should prioritize representing their country, especially in crucial series like the one against Australia. However, Haris Rauf has cited the stiffness in his body as the prime reason behind his unwillingness to participate in the Test series. The fast bowler has explained that his body is prone to injuries especially in the longer format due to the stiffness he has detected in his own body.