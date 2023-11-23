Another Private Housing Society in Islamabad Declared Illegal

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has declared one more housing scheme in Zone 4 illegal. According to the document, “Belgium Town” has been declared illegal.

The CDA has issued a notice under section 49-C of CDA Ordinance 1960 and ICT Zoning Regulations 1992 according to which Belgium Town is being advertised and marketed without any approval from the authority.

According to CDA notice, as per provisions of ICT (Zoning) Regulation 1992 amended in 2010 and Modalities & Procedures framed for Planning and Development of Private Housing Schemes in ICT Islamabad, no Housing Scheme can be launched in Islamabad by the private sponsors without the approval of CDA.

CDA has warned the general public to refrain from making any booking, sale, or purchase in these illegal Housing Schemes or Land Subdivisions. It has also asked the general public to check the legal status of the scheme from CDA before making any investment.

CDA has asked the general public to visit its website for updated status and approved Layout Plans of the schemes. According to the CD, it has displayed a list of illegal housing societies on its website, in case of any fraud or loss, CDA will not be responsible.

The Capital Development Authority has also asked the IESCO, SNGPL and PTCL to not provide utility connections to this illegal scheme being developed without approval of CDA.

The CDA has also warned the sponsors and management of illegal housing scheme to refrain from making illegal advertisement, booking, allotment, transfer marketing of plots, property, apartments. According to CDA, the concerned Directorates of CDA are already engaged in taking action against illegal scheme.