Germany Urgently Needs 2 Million Skilled Foreign Workers for These 20 Jobs

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 23, 2023 | 3:49 pm

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

European economic force, Germany, is grappling with a substantial shortage of skilled labor, witnessing over 1.98 million job vacancies spanning diverse sectors.

This deficit is a consequence of multiple factors, including an aging population, a dwindling birth rate, and an escalating demand for proficient workers.

ALSO READ

To address this issue, Germany has actively embarked on a mission to attract international talent, aiming to fill these pivotal roles and sustain its economic competitiveness.

Critical Labor Gaps

The shortage extends across vital sectors such as agriculture, construction, and transportation, providing a unique opportunity for foreign workers seeking employment in the country. Particularly acute shortages are observed in specific fields:

  1. Agriculture: Livestock production, forestry technicians, and horticultural specialty growers are in high demand but experiencing a scarcity of skilled workers.
  2. Construction: Various trades within the construction industry, including metalworking, automation, surveying, scaffolding, interior construction, glazing, pipeline construction, and plant, container, and apparatus construction, face a shortage of workers.
  3. Transportation: Labor scarcity is evident in the transportation sector, notably in freight forwarding, logistics, and drivers for earthmoving machinery.

Top 20 In-Demand Jobs for Skilled Workers

Industries actively seeking skilled foreign workers are:

  1. Livestock farming
  2. Forestry
  3. Horticulture
  4. Tyre and vulcanization technology
  5. Wood, furnishing, interior fitting
  6. Metalworking
  7. Automation
  8. Surveying, scaffolding
  9. Interior construction and dry walling
  10. Glazing
  11. Pipeline construction
  12. Plant, container, and apparatus construction
  13. Monitoring and maintenance of railway infrastructure
  14. Freight forwarding and logistics
  15. Drivers for earthmoving and related machinery
  16. Furniture and fittings
  17. Sales
  18. System catering
  19. Pharmaceutical technical assistants
  20. Bus and tram drivers

Average Salaries in Germany

While salaries for these in-demand occupations vary, they generally offer competitive compensation. According to the Economic Research Institute (ERI), average annual salaries are as follows:

  1. Crop farm workers: €35,616 per year, €17 per hour
  2. Forestry technicians: €36,791 per year, €18 per hour
  3. Horticultural specialty growers: €36,913 per year, €18 per hour
  4. Construction workers: €44,052 per year, €21 per hour
  5. Drivers: €28,276 per year, €14 per hour

Visa Requirements for Working in Germany

Non-German citizens may need a visa to work in Germany. However, citizens of EU member states, the European Economic Area, and the European Free Trade Association can work in Germany without a visa. Nationals of Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, USA, and South Korea need a passport for entry but must apply for a residence permit upon arrival.

ALSO READ

Labor Shortages Across Europe

Germany is not alone in grappling with labor shortages. According to the EURES report, 29 European countries are experiencing shortages, primarily in software, healthcare, construction, and engineering craft occupations. Conversely, there are surpluses in clerical-related roles, elementary occupations, and professional occupations in the humanities and arts.

Cost of Living in Germany

The cost of living in Germany varies based on factors such as city, area, and family size. Estimated monthly costs for a single person are €967.6 (excluding rent), while for a family of four, it’s €3319.8. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center is estimated at €819.63, and outside the city center, it’s around €626.01. For a three-bedroom apartment in the city center, the estimated rent is €1705.58, and for an equivalent apartment outside the city center, it’s €1162.59.

Germany’s labor shortage presents a significant opportunity for skilled foreign workers to pursue rewarding careers in a vibrant and economically robust country. With competitive salaries, attractive job prospects, and a relatively moderate cost of living, Germany stands as an appealing destination for those looking to contribute their skills and expertise.

ProPK Staff

lens

IKEA Trolls Balenciaga’s Overpriced ‘Toliya’ Skirt
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA’s Major Operation Against Illegal Construction in Housing Schemes
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>