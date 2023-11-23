Germany Urgently Needs 2 Million Skilled Foreign Workers for These 20 Jobs

European economic force, Germany, is grappling with a substantial shortage of skilled labor, witnessing over 1.98 million job vacancies spanning diverse sectors.

This deficit is a consequence of multiple factors, including an aging population, a dwindling birth rate, and an escalating demand for proficient workers.

To address this issue, Germany has actively embarked on a mission to attract international talent, aiming to fill these pivotal roles and sustain its economic competitiveness.

Critical Labor Gaps

The shortage extends across vital sectors such as agriculture, construction, and transportation, providing a unique opportunity for foreign workers seeking employment in the country. Particularly acute shortages are observed in specific fields:

Agriculture: Livestock production, forestry technicians, and horticultural specialty growers are in high demand but experiencing a scarcity of skilled workers. Construction: Various trades within the construction industry, including metalworking, automation, surveying, scaffolding, interior construction, glazing, pipeline construction, and plant, container, and apparatus construction, face a shortage of workers. Transportation: Labor scarcity is evident in the transportation sector, notably in freight forwarding, logistics, and drivers for earthmoving machinery.

Top 20 In-Demand Jobs for Skilled Workers

Industries actively seeking skilled foreign workers are:

Livestock farming Forestry Horticulture Tyre and vulcanization technology Wood, furnishing, interior fitting Metalworking Automation Surveying, scaffolding Interior construction and dry walling Glazing Pipeline construction Plant, container, and apparatus construction Monitoring and maintenance of railway infrastructure Freight forwarding and logistics Drivers for earthmoving and related machinery Furniture and fittings Sales System catering Pharmaceutical technical assistants Bus and tram drivers

Average Salaries in Germany

While salaries for these in-demand occupations vary, they generally offer competitive compensation. According to the Economic Research Institute (ERI), average annual salaries are as follows:

Crop farm workers: €35,616 per year, €17 per hour Forestry technicians: €36,791 per year, €18 per hour Horticultural specialty growers: €36,913 per year, €18 per hour Construction workers: €44,052 per year, €21 per hour Drivers: €28,276 per year, €14 per hour

Visa Requirements for Working in Germany

Non-German citizens may need a visa to work in Germany. However, citizens of EU member states, the European Economic Area, and the European Free Trade Association can work in Germany without a visa. Nationals of Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, USA, and South Korea need a passport for entry but must apply for a residence permit upon arrival.

Labor Shortages Across Europe

Germany is not alone in grappling with labor shortages. According to the EURES report, 29 European countries are experiencing shortages, primarily in software, healthcare, construction, and engineering craft occupations. Conversely, there are surpluses in clerical-related roles, elementary occupations, and professional occupations in the humanities and arts.

Cost of Living in Germany

The cost of living in Germany varies based on factors such as city, area, and family size. Estimated monthly costs for a single person are €967.6 (excluding rent), while for a family of four, it’s €3319.8. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center is estimated at €819.63, and outside the city center, it’s around €626.01. For a three-bedroom apartment in the city center, the estimated rent is €1705.58, and for an equivalent apartment outside the city center, it’s €1162.59.

Germany’s labor shortage presents a significant opportunity for skilled foreign workers to pursue rewarding careers in a vibrant and economically robust country. With competitive salaries, attractive job prospects, and a relatively moderate cost of living, Germany stands as an appealing destination for those looking to contribute their skills and expertise.