FBR Reconstitutes Licensing Committee to Review Prices of Tax Stamps

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 23, 2023 | 10:26 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reconstituted the licensing committee to review the prices of tax stamps which would ultimately result in a big raise in the prices of the said stamps.

In this connection, the Directorate General of Digital Initiatives FBR issued a notification on Thursday.

The chairman of the committee would be Aqeel Ahmed Siddiqui, Director General Intelligence and Investigation (Inland Revenue), Islamabad. Members of the committee include Naeem Hassan, Commissioner Inland Revenue, Large Tax Office (LTO) Islamabad;  Arshad Nawaz Cheena, Chief, IR — Operations, FBR; Hassan Zulfiqar, CIR (AEOI Zone);  Abid Naeem, CIO, PRAL while  Zaheer Qureshi, Project Director, Track and Trace system (TTS) would be convener of the said committee.

The committee shall have full powers to scrutinize/evaluate the price revision application for tax stamps as per Sales Tax Rules. 2006, the notification added.

