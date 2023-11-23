Michael Vaughan Boldly Predicts Pakistan’s Victory in T20 World Cup 2024

Former England captain, Michael Vaughan, has boldly predicted that Pakistan could emerge victorious in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

During a local podcast, Vaughan delved into the challenges that Pakistan cricket is presently facing, describing the situation as ‘chaotic’ behind the scenes. Despite these struggles, he expressed confidence that Pakistan has the potential to be a formidable side and clinch the T20 World Cup.

Additionally, he shared his belief on his X account (previously Twitter), stating, “They are going to win the T20 WC.”

Vaughan said, “They have assembled a new team. My friend Mohammad Hafeez has taken on the roles of director and head coach, so he will be overseeing things, which is fantastic.”

He added, “The Chairman of selectors is now Wahab Riaz, and I notice that he continues to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). What I appreciate about his appointment is that he was the captain in PSL, and Babar Azam, the one who was dismissed, held that position.”

Earlier, Michael Vaughan predicted that Babar Azam, with his technique, would score a lot of runs on the upcoming tour of Australia in his video.