Rohit Sharma Reportedly Steps Away From Captaincy of Indian T20I Team

Rohit Sharma is contemplating stepping away from T20Is following discussions about his future in the shortest format of the game ahead of the ODI World Cup.

A senior BCCI source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated, “Rohit hasn’t played any T20Is in the past year as the focus was on the ODI World Cup. He had extensive discussions with the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, in this regard. He has voluntarily chosen to stay away from T20Is. It has entirely been Rohit’s call.”

The BCCI source, quoted by media reports, added, “Bumrah is fighting fit and results were there for everyone to see. He is back at his peak fitness and is itching to play the Test matches. Bumrah will certainly play T20 World Cup if all goes well.”

After India’s departure from the T20 World Cup semi-finals in November 2022, Rohit Sharma has been absent from any T20I matches. As a result, Hardik Pandya has taken on the primary role of leading the Indian team in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma has accumulated 3,853 runs across 148 T20Is, showcasing an impressive strike rate of almost 140, which includes four centuries.

As Rohit Sharma progresses in his career, he aims to maintain a balanced workload, giving priority to injury prevention to ensure the longevity of his cricketing journey.

Managing three formats along with the annual IPL commitment appears challenging, especially with seven Tests scheduled between December 2023 and March 2024. The Indian captain is likely to focus predominantly on red-ball cricket during this period.

His main objective is to steer India towards another World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2025, leveraging his outstanding form in the traditional format since debuting as India’s opener in 2019.

Rohit’s absence from the shortest format opens up opportunities for four capable openers in the Indian squad—Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad—all of whom have proven their mettle in the IPL.