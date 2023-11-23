David Lloyd Slams India and PM Modi for Poor Sportsmanship in World Cup Final

Former England cricketer, David “Bumble” Lloyd expressed his views on the closing ceremony of the World Cup 2023 after Australia emerged victorious in the final match.

During a recent local interview, Bumble Lloyd expressed his perspective that, following the final match, the two dignitaries simply walked off during the presentation ceremony. It was only later, when medals and other accolades were being distributed, that the formalities resumed.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Test Squad Ready for Intensive Training Ahead of Australia Tour

"Just shake their hands and say well played," David "Bumble" Lloyd discusses the closing ceremony of the World Cup in a PakPassion exclusive with @SajSadiqCricket. Discuss at PakPassion: https://t.co/7FPKu9MBUc#PakistanCricket #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/aI5iHcV5ca — PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) November 22, 2023

Lloyd said, “I saw that presentation, and the trophy was given to Pat Cummins, and he just stood there like a spare spot. There was nobody around him.”

He added, “Two dignitaries just walked off and then when they giving medals and all sorts out, I think he must have been the Prime Minister, Mr. Modi.”

ALSO READ Cricket Australia Announces Prime Minister’s XI Squad to Take on Pakistan

Bumble Lloyd also said that Modi appeared as though he might burst into tears. He suggested that they should simply shake hands and commend each other by saying, “Well played.”