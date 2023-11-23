Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

David Lloyd Slams India and PM Modi for Poor Sportsmanship in World Cup Final

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 23, 2023 | 1:18 pm

Former England cricketer, David “Bumble” Lloyd expressed his views on the closing ceremony of the World Cup 2023 after Australia emerged victorious in the final match.

During a recent local interview, Bumble Lloyd expressed his perspective that, following the final match, the two dignitaries simply walked off during the presentation ceremony. It was only later, when medals and other accolades were being distributed, that the formalities resumed.

Lloyd said, “I saw that presentation, and the trophy was given to Pat Cummins, and he just stood there like a spare spot. There was nobody around him.”

He added, “Two dignitaries just walked off and then when they giving medals and all sorts out, I think he must have been the Prime Minister, Mr. Modi.”

Bumble Lloyd also said that Modi appeared as though he might burst into tears. He suggested that they should simply shake hands and commend each other by saying, “Well played.”

>