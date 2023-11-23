Michael Vaughan Predicts Babar Azam to Shine in Australia

Former England captain, Michael Vaughan commented on a recent video posted by ex-Pakistan captain Babar Azam, in which Azam is seen practicing for the upcoming three-match Test series in Australia.

Recently, Babar posted a video on X showcasing him honing his batting skills during a practice session. The caption reads, “Back in the harness.”

Back in harness 🏏 pic.twitter.com/ocYbtX8FTa — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 20, 2023

The video caught the attention of Michael Vaughan, and he commented that it showed great skill and predicted that the Babar would score a lot of runs in Australia.

Lots of runs Down under is my guess .. 👍 https://t.co/CSazRu6U3R — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 20, 2023

Babar Azam’s captaincy was marked by both personal and team achievements. He established himself as a prolific ODI batsman, becoming the fastest Pakistani to reach 1,000 runs and the first to score three consecutive centuries in the format.

Under his captaincy, Pakistan rose to the top of the ICC ODI rankings. However, their performance in the recent World Cup fell short of expectations, as they managed only four wins in nine matches and finished fifth, narrowly missing out on a semi-final berth.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam’s personal performance in the tournament also dipped, as he scored 320 runs in nine innings at an average of 40, with the help of four half-centuries.