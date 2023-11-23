Pakistan’s Test Squad Ready for Intensive Training Ahead of Australia Tour

The Pakistan red-ball squad has assembled for a training camp at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, commencing today, in preparation for their upcoming tour of Australia.

The camp will run from November 23 to 28, providing the team with an opportunity to prepare for the Australian conditions and fine-tune their strategies.

ALSO READ Cricket Australia Announces Prime Minister’s XI Squad to Take on Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently shared a video on social media featuring Pakistani players convening in Rawalpindi. They held a meeting with bowling coaches, Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal, along with Technical Director and Head Coach, Mohammad Hafeez, accompanied by the Manager of the Pakistan Cricket Team, Naveed Akram.

Pakistan squad assembles! The training camp ahead of the Australia tour begins tomorrow at Pindi Cricket Stadium 🏏#AUSvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/6hY9BBpYCe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 22, 2023

The Green Shirts are set to kick off in a three-test series against Australia. Prior to this series, they will play in a four-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI.

ALSO READ PCB Appoints Naveed Akram As New Manager of Pakistan Cricket Team

Here is the schedule for the Pakistan team during their tour of Australia 2023-2024: