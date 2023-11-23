Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan’s Test Squad Ready for Intensive Training Ahead of Australia Tour

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 23, 2023 | 11:46 am

The Pakistan red-ball squad has assembled for a training camp at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, commencing today, in preparation for their upcoming tour of Australia.

The camp will run from November 23 to 28, providing the team with an opportunity to prepare for the Australian conditions and fine-tune their strategies.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently shared a video on social media featuring Pakistani players convening in Rawalpindi. They held a meeting with bowling coaches, Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal, along with Technical Director and Head Coach, Mohammad Hafeez, accompanied by the Manager of the Pakistan Cricket Team, Naveed Akram.

The Green Shirts are set to kick off in a three-test series against Australia. Prior to this series, they will play in a four-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI.

Here is the schedule for the Pakistan team during their tour of Australia 2023-2024:

Format Fixture Date Time Venue
4-day Warm-up Match Pakistan vs. Prime Ministers XI 06 December 2023 4:30 AM Canberra
1st Test Pakistan vs. Australia 14 December 2023 7:20 AM Perth
2nd Test Pakistan vs. Australia 26 December 2023 4:30 AM Melbourne
3rd Test Pakistan vs. Australia 03 January 2024 4:30 AM Sydney

 

>