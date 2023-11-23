PCB Appoints Naveed Akram As New Manager of Pakistan Cricket Team

Naveed Akram has replaced Rehan-ul-Haq as the manager of Pakistan cricket team while Mansoor Rana will be returning for the role of assistant manager.
In a strategic move to revamp the management of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Naveed Akram has been appointed as the new team manager, succeeding Rehan-ul-Haq, who faced a swift removal from his position following Pakistan’s recent setback in the ODI World Cup 2023.
Mansoor Rana, who had previously resigned during Najam Sethi’s tenure, will make a noteworthy return to the office, taking on the role of assistant manager of Pakistan. Earlier, Mansoor Rana had been replaced by Rehan-ul-Haq as the manager of the national team.
Mansoor Rana’s return is anticipated to bring valuable experience and depth to the team’s management structure. The shake-up underscores the board’s dedication to fostering a resilient and competitive management to address the challenges encountered during the World Cup and plan for the upcoming events.
As the cricketing landscape evolves in Pakistan, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to the impact which the newly-recruited management shall create on the performance of Pakistan cricket team.