Marlon Samuels Faces 6-Year Ban for Anti-Corruption Violation

Former West Indian cricketer, Marlon Samuels has been handed a six-year ban from all cricket activities following a breach of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) anti-corruption code. The ban took effect on November 11, 2023.

Samuels was indicted by the ICC on four charges in September 2021 and was subsequently found guilty of these offenses in August of this year. The charges stem from his involvement in the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, where he was a member of the Karnataka Tuskers but did not take the field.

According to the details, Samuels was convicted on four charges, including:

Violating Article 2.4.2 by neglecting to reveal to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official any gifts, payments, hospitality, or other benefits received in circumstances that could tarnish the reputation of the Participant or the sport of cricket.

Breaching Article 2.4.3 by failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official the receipt of hospitality with a value exceeding US $750.

Contravening Article 2.4.6 by not cooperating with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation.

Offending Article 2.4.7 by obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation through the concealment of information relevant to the inquiry.

The head of ICC’s HR and Integrity Unit, Alex Marshall, said, “Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes.”

He added, “Though he is retired now, Mr Samuels was a participant when the offenses were committed. The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules.”

Samuels, the leading run-scorer for the West Indies in the finals of both the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cups, concluded his international cricket career in 2018. In November 2020, he officially announced his retirement, having accumulated over 11,000 runs across various formats.

Throughout his career, Samuels faced controversy, with a notable low point being a two-year ban in May 2008 for being found guilty of “receiving money, benefit, or other rewards that could tarnish his reputation or the game of cricket.”