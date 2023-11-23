Saudi Conglomerate to Hire Pakistani Workers

In an effort to enhance employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Pakistan has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a Saudi-based global conglomerate Al-Bawani Holdings.

The LOI was signed by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, and an official of the Saudi company.

During his visit to the headquarters of the Al-Bawani holdings in Riyadh, he was accompanied by the Pakistan ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Farooq, the Community Welfare Attache, DG Emigration Akram Khawaja, and Joint Secretary Emigration.

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik was warmly welcomed at the headquarters by the CEO and Chairman of Al Bawani Holdings, Engr. Fakher Al-Shawaf.

It is pertinent to mention that the Saudi conglomerate is one of the top general contracting entities in the construction sector, having completed around 250 projects in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, it is currently contracted to complete projects worth billions of dollars worldwide.

During his discussion with the chairman of Al-Bawani, SAPM Malik expressed his complete confidence in the capabilities of Pakistani workers. The signing of the LOI will unlock various job opportunities for Pakistani professionals and workers in the future.

Furthermore, the Saudi conglomerate reiterated its commitment to establishing a state-of-the-art HR training center in Pakistan, aimed at enhancing the skill set of the Pakistani workforce.

Last week, SAPM Malik also signed an agreement with a leading construction company in Saudi Arabia, NESMA & Partners, for the export of skilled Pakistani labor to the kingdom.