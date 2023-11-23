UAE Reveals Possible Dates For Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha

The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approved holidays for next year, applicable to both public and private sector employees.

According to the official list released by the UAE authorities, January 1st will be observed as a holiday in celebration of the new year. Additionally, four holidays have been announced for Eid al-Fitr from April 8 until April 12.

It should be noted that most of the holidays are based on the Hijri Islamic calendar, and their Georgian dates will depend on the moon sighting. According to the official holidays, Arafat Day is likely to fall on June 15.

Eid al-Adha is likely to be celebrated on June 16 as the holidays have been announced from June 16 to June 18. July 7 has been announced as an off day due to the commencement of the new Islamic year.

September 15 has been declared as a holiday on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. Moreover, December 2 and 3 will be off days to mark the National Day of UAE.