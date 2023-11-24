ECC Allows Import of Urea for Rabi Season on G2G Basis

Federal Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar presided over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday.

A summary submitted by the Ministry of Industries & Production regarding the offers received for import of 200 KMT Urea on G2G/tender basis was considered by the ECC.

The ECC, after detailed discussion and deliberation, decided to allow the import of required amount of urea fertilizer for Rabi season on the basis of G2G format and in line with normal procedure requested ministry to direct the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to take further necessary action in this context.

A summary of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) regarding “Supply of Gas/RLNG to Fatimafert & Agritech to meet requirement of Urea” was also considered and discussed. The ECC directed to operate the 2 plants based on RLNG OGRA notified rate. The differential amount was allowed to be recovered through OGRA determined Revenue Requirements (RERR) for SNGPL.

