ECC Defers Decision on Increase in Medicine Prices

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Thursday deferred decision on increase in maximum retail prices (MRPs) of 262 drugs.

Federal Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar presided over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

ALSO READ ECC Allows Import of Urea for Rabi Season on G2G Basis

The summary of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination regarding approval of increase in MRPs of 262 drugs under hardship Category as recommended by the Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) in its 56th and 57th meetings was considered by the ECC. It was observed that clear recommendations and required analysis was not given by the summary, as such the summary was not approved.

It is pertinent to mention here that during its meeting on November 15, the ECC had considered a summary of the Ministry of National Health Services regarding the approval of an increase in MRPs of 262 drugs as recommended by DPC in its 56th and 57th meetings.

At the time, the ECC, after detailed discussion and deliberation, asked the ministry to come up by next Tuesday, with well-informed and well-considered recommendations involving a proper and judicious analysis of the pricing mechanism.

The ECC also asked the ministry to engage with the provincial health departments and ensure the finalization of its recommendations in a rational, balanced, and rule-based manner addressing the concerns of the industry and protecting the interests of the ailing consumers already facing inflationary pressures.