Govt Signs Agreement With Two Saudi Conglomerates to Offer Jobs to Pakistanis

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, has signed letters of intent with two Saudi conglomerates, FNRCO and Maharah.

The signing of the letters of intent is aimed at creating more job opportunities for skilled Pakistani professionals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Furthermore, it outlines plans to create training and orientation centers in Pakistan, focusing on developing skills that align with the requirements of the Saudi labor market.

SAPM Malik expressed his optimism about the agreements with the Saudi conglomerates, stating that it will create fresh opportunities for recruiting a skilled workforce from Pakistan.

He also stressed upon the benefits for both nations as a result of the agreements. Sohrab Malik said that it will provide Pakistani workforce with opportunities to contribute to the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

It is important to note that FNRCO is a renowned Saudi Arabian company specializing in administrative solutions and project management. It is currently carrying out major projects in Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, Maharah Human Resource Company offers different services such as recruitment, staffing, payroll, outsourcing, and training. It has established itself as the largest human resource solutions provider in Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, it has also worked with major Saudi Arabian companies such as Saudi Aramco, SABIC, and STC.