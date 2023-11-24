Pakistani MMA Star Uloomi Karim to Take on Iran’s Mahdi Tomorrow

Pakistan’s mixed-martial artist, Uloomi Karim is set to fight Iran’s Mohammad Mahdi in the ‘Fairtex Fight’ event in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok on Saturday 25 November 2023, at 8 AM (Pakistan time).

The fight is a contest of Muay-Thai, and it will be a 69-kg weight category event.

Karim has a mixed-martial arts (MMA) record of 9-6-0, which means he has fought 15 fights, won 9, and lost 6. His last fight was against India’s Dhruv Chaudhary (15-9-0) which he won in the 1st round by knocking out his opponent. That fight occurred in the ‘Matrix Fight Night’ event which takes place in Dubai, while the Fairtex Fight event occurs in Thailand.

Karim has won six of his fights through knockout, while two were won through submission, and one through a referee decision. On the other hand, he has lost three of his fights by getting knocked-out, and three through decisions. He is a well-versed fighter with experience in Afghanistan, Bahrain, the Philippines, Thailand, United Arab Emirates as well as his home country Pakistan.

He has fought fighters hailing from Afghanistan, the Philippines, Pakistan, the United States of America, Thailand, India, and Iran.

The fight will be live-streamed through the Fairtex Fight YouTube channel.