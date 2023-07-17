Pakistan’s MMA Fighter Ahmed Wolverine Mujtaba Meets Russian Star Khabib

Pakistan’s Ahmed Wolverine Mujtaba has expressed his appreciation and gratitude towards Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov for sharing valuable tips in their recent meeting.

Ahmed “Wolverine” Mujtaba, Quetta’s rising star in the world of mixed martial arts, recently took to Twitter to express his gratitude and admiration for the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov. The tweet featured a photo of the two fighters together, capturing a moment of camaraderie and support between them.

In his tweet, Ahmed Mujtaba referred to Khabib Nurmagomedov as both the “Goat” (Greatest of All Time) and the “Eagle,” acknowledging the Russian fighter’s exceptional skills and dominant reign as the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Ahmed Mujtaba expressed his appreciation for the valuable tips and moral support he received from Khabib, promising to deliver an exceptional performance in his next fight using the tips and tricks.

Goat and Eagle brother @TeamKhabib 🌟🔥☝🏻

Thanks champ for the great tips and moral support. Next fight Inshallah going to dominate ☝🏻☝🏻🤲🏼🦾 pic.twitter.com/btU15fs32j — Ahmed Wolverine Mujtaba (@ahmedwolverine1) July 16, 2023

The meeting between these two fighters highlights the international reach of mixed martial arts and the bonds that can form among athletes from different backgrounds.

For Ahmed Mujtaba, Khabib’s guidance represents a source of inspiration and motivation to excel in his own career. As Mujtaba continues to pursue his dreams, he aims to not only elevate his home country, Pakistan on the global MMA stage but also embody the values of respect, honor, and competitive spirit that martial arts represent.